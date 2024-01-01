Poland Urgently Buys Surplus Ukrainian Electricity

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Due to a surplus in the power system on December 31, 2023, Poland provided emergency assistance to Ukraine by taking away excess electricity.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Ukrenergo.

"Yesterday, on a holiday, the power system had a surplus of electricity. To maintain the balance between production and consumption and the operational security of the power system, in response to Ukrenergo's request, the Polish power system operator PSE provided emergency assistance from 11:00 to 13:00, urgently buying surplus Ukrainian electricity in the total amount of 600 MWh," the statement said.

On December 31, in the afternoon, a thermal power plant in the eastern region was shelled again, and there were damages. Despite this, the electricity generated by power plants of all types is enough to meet the needs of all consumers.

There will be no electricity exports on January 1. Imports are planned throughout the day from Slovakia, Romania, and Moldova in the total amount of 3,961 MWh.

As reported, on December 27, Poland provided emergency assistance to the Ukrainian power system, taking away an excess of 600 MWh of electricity.