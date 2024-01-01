LIVE UPDATES: Israeli Rockets Barrage On Central Gaza As 2024 Begins

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online
Doha, Qatar: Palestinians start 2024 sheltering from the Israeli warplanes that bombarded the central Gaza.
Overnight atleast 24 were killed in Israeli strikes with reports of attacks across the length of the territory.
With over 85% of its population displaced, many just hoped that "2024 will be better." Gazans have been facing dire shortages of food, fuel, water and medicine.
[11:30am Doha Time] In Photos: Palestinians protest in solidarity with Gaza in Ramallah
Palestinians protest in solidarity with Gaza in Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank, on January 1, 2024. Photos by Zain Jaafar / AFP
[8am Doha Time] Five new UNSC members begin two-year terms
Five newly-elected members of the UN Security Council (UNSC) have started two-year terms on the body, which is made up of five permanent and 10 rotating members.
The new members are:
Algeria
Guyana
Sierra Leone
Slovenia
South Korea
The outgoing members of the council include the United Arab Emirates, which put forward a resolution calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza in December that the US vetoed.
In a post on X, Palestine's mission to the UN congratulated the UAE for“representing the Arab world” and“advancing the cause of Palestine” during its term.
[7:30am Doha Time] Israeli overnight raids across West Bank
Israeli forces raided many areas across the occupied West Bank, in several places including:
Al Bireh City, south of Qalqilya
Biet Iybia, west of Nablus City
Beit Ummar north of Hebron, targeting the neighbourhood adjacent to the Kermi Tsur settlement
Barta'ah in Jenin
[7am Doha Time] Israel shelling several areas in Gaza Strip: Wafa
Several civilians were killed and others injured when Israeli warplanes targeted a group of civilians in the eastern Gaza district of Zeitoun, the Wafa news agency reported, citing medical sources.
Wafa also reported that an Israeli drone bombed a house in the al-Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza, injuring civilians, mostly children.
People were also injured in an Israeli attack on a house in the Nuseirat refugee camp, with Wafa reporting the injured were taken to Al-Aqsa Hospital.
