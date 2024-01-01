Bangladeshi Citizens Now Able To Apply For Turkish Visa Online

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka : Since 2013, the Turkey e-Visa, an electronic authorisation mechanism, has facilitated the entry of tourists from over 100 countries into Turkey. Bangladeshi citizens are now able to apply for Turkish visas online.

The e-Visa for Bangladeshi Citizens allows for visits to Turkey for both leisure and business purposes. Tourist visa holders can stay for up to 30 days with a single entry.

It may be mentioned here that the Turkish e-Visa is only valid for 180 days from the date of admission. A separate Turkish visa is required for longer stays or other purposes.

Fortunately, Bangladeshis are exempt from the requirement of scheduling an appointment in person at an embassy or consulate, thanks to the convenience of this online visa system.

Travellers can apply for Turkey visa from Bangladesh in minutes with the simple electronic system. It can be applied for quickly and easily online.

Turkey visa requirements for Bangladeshi citizens: valid passport with at least six months of validation, valid e-mail address to receive the e-Visa in their inbox.

Applicants can use credit/debit cards to pay for the e-Visa fees. Other requirements that applicants need are return ticket, hotel reservation and financial support for trip.