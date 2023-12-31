Egyptian Navy Receives German-Made MEKO-A200 Frigate

(MENAFN- IANS) Cairo, Jan 1 (IANS) The Egyptian naval forces received a new German-made MEKO-A200 frigate at a base in the coastal province of Alexandria, the Egyptian military said in a statement.

Built by Germany's ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS), the frigate delivery procedures were already completed in Bremerhaven, Germany, in mid-December before the warship headed to Egypt, Xinhua news agency reported.

Named "Al-Qadeer," the new frigate is the third MEKO-A200 warship to be delivered to Egypt out of four frigates contracted between Egypt and TKMS in 2018. The Egyptian Navy received the first frigate, "Al-Aziz," in October 2022 and the second, "Al-Qahhar," in May 2023.

The Egyptian military spokesman, Gharib Abdel-Hafez, said on Sunday in the statement that the "Al-Qadeer" frigate will increase the technological and combat capabilities of the Egyptian naval forces to confront challenges and risks and safeguard the country's coasts along the Red Sea and the Mediterranean.

While the first three units were built in Germany, the fourth frigate, dubbed "Al-Jabbar," is currently under construction by Egyptian shipbuilding company Alexandria Shipyard and is expected to be delivered in October 2025, said TKMS in a press statement earlier in December.

