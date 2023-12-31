EU Decides To Gradually Integrate Romania And Bulgaria Into Schengen

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The EU countries have agreed to abolish border controls within
the Schengen zone for Romania and Bulgaria at sea and air borders,
but they still remain at land borders, Report Informs referring to
the European Commission, Azernews reports.
The European Commission welcomes the unanimous decision of the
EU Council to admit Romania and Bulgaria into the Schengen area,
starting with the abolition of border controls at air and sea
borders from March 2024. This step will stimulate travel, trade,
tourism and strengthen the internal market. Discussion of the next
decision regarding the abolition of controls at land borders, will
continue in 2024, reads the statement.
The expansion of the Schengen zone was discussed in early
December, but the issue was not put to a vote due to lack of
consensus.
