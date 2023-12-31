SOF Command Reflects On This Year's Brazen Operations

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Special Operations Forces Command says the performance of their units this year was marked with some high-profile special missions, dozens of units of Russian military hardware destroyed and hundreds of invaders killed in action.

That's according to the SOF press service, Ukrinform reports.

"The 365 days of planning and executing complex operations, successful raids behind enemy lines, dozens of units of enemy equipment destroyed, hundreds of Russians killed – that's how this year passed for the Special Operations Forces," the statement reads.

The SOF Command emphasized that their soldiers always operate in the most challenging combat zones, including the Avdiivka, Kupiaansk, Bakhmut, Kherson, and Zaporizhia axes.

"In 2023, the SOF completed a number of high-profile missions: some you have heard about, and some remain classified. This is only a small part of our combat work. Most of our gains are not for the media, being achieved on the battlefield and behind enemy lines," noted the SOF.

The Command emphasized that this year they firmly resisted Russia's onslaught and at the same time relentlessly enhanced their skills. Their troops got more battle-hardened and embraced more technology.“They also channeled their fury toward inflicting tangible losses on the enemy force,” the statement says.

destroy Russian command and observation post in Oleshk

Meanwhile, psyop units performed multiple tasks ranging from demoralizing Russian military personnel to supporting the Ukrainian underground resistance in temporarily occupied territories.

"Our soldiers have been eliminating the invaders for the 10 year in a row, and we will not stop until we prevail. And 2024 will bring even more hell to the enemy!" stressed the SOF Command.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Special Operations Forces showed a HIMARS strike obliterating Russia's Osa air defense system.