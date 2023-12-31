Mainland China And Taiwan Will Be Reunited, Says Xi In New Year Message

(MENAFN- NewsIn) By K

Colombo, December 31: Chinese President Xi Jinping said in his New Year message on Sunday that Mainland China will be united with Taiwan.

“China will surely be reunified, and all Chinese on both sides of the Taiwan Strait should be bound by a common sense of purpose and share in the glory of the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation,” he said.

Taiwan,

previously known as Formosa, detached had itself from Mainland China after the right-wing Kuomintang government led by Generalissimo Chiang Kai Shek found refuge in it from the onslaught of the Communists under Mao Zedong

in 1949.

Referring to Hong Kong and Macao which are still administered separately, Xi said:“We will continue to support Hong Kong and Macao in harnessing their distinctive strengths, better integrating themselves into China's overall development, and securing long-term prosperity and stability.”

Hong Kong and Macao were a British and Portuguese colony respectively that became part of China much after the Peoples' Republic China (PRC) came into existence in 1949.

In a brief reference to world affairs in general, Xi said:“As I speak to you, conflicts are still raging in some parts of the world. We Chinese are keenly aware of what peace means. We will work closely with the international community for the common good of humanity, build a community with a shared future for mankind, and make the world a better place for all.”

“While pursuing its development, China has also embraced the world and fulfilled its responsibility as a major country. We held the China-Central Asia Summit and the Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, and hosted leaders from across the world at many diplomatic events held in China.”

“I also paid visits to a number of countries, attended international conferences, and met many friends, both old and new. I shared China's vision and enhanced common understanding with them. No matter how the global landscape may evolve, peace and development remain the underlying trend, and only cooperation for mutual benefit can deliver.”

The Chinese President recounted his country's achievements under his rule and promised to rectify shortcomings, some of which he mentioned.

Addressing the domestic audience, Xi said:“Along the way, we are bound to encounter headwinds. Some enterprises had a tough time. Some people had difficulty finding jobs and meeting basic needs. Some places were hit by floods, typhoons, earthquakes or other natural disasters. All these remain at the forefront of my mind.”

“ When I see people rising to the occasion, reaching out to each other in adversity, meeting challenges head-on and overcoming difficulties, I am deeply moved.”

“All of you, from farmers in the fields to workers on factory floors, from entrepreneurs blazing the trail to service members guarding our country – indeed, people from all walks of life – have done your very best. Each and every ordinary Chinese has made an extraordinary contribution! You, the people, are the ones we look to when we fight to prevail over all difficulties or challenges.”

“Next year will mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. We will steadfastly advance Chinese modernization, fully and faithfully apply the new development philosophy on all fronts, speed up building the new development paradigm, promote high-quality development, and both pursue development and safeguard security. We will continue to act on the principle of seeking progress while maintaining stability, promoting stability through progress, and establishing the new before abolishing the old.”

“ We will consolidate and strengthen the momentum of economic recovery, and work to achieve steady and long-term economic development. We will deepen reform and opening up across the board, further enhance people's confidence in development, promote vibrant development of the economy, and redouble efforts to boost education, advance science and technology.”

“Our goal is both inspiring and simple: Ultimately, it is about delivering a better life for the people. Our children should be well taken care of and receive good education. Our young people should have the opportunities to pursue their careers and succeed. And our elderly people should have adequate access to medical services and elderly care. These issues matter to every family, and they are also a top priority of the government.”

“We must work together to deliver on these issues. Today, in our fast-paced society, people are all busy and face a lot of pressure in work and life. We should foster a warm and harmonious atmosphere in our society, expand the inclusive and dynamic environment for innovation, and create convenient and good living conditions, so that people can live happy lives, bring out their best, and realize their dreams.”

