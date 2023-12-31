Patriot Systems Down 15 Russian Kinzhals Since Deployment In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A total of 15 Russian Kinzhal hypersonic missiles Russia launched at Ukraine since the invasion have been shot down by Patriot surface-to-air missile systems donated by international partners.

That's according to Yuriy Ihnat, the spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, who spoke on the air of the national telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Patriots are capable of shooting down ballistic and air ballistic missiles such as Kinzhals. On May 4, the first Kh-47 Kinzhal, referred to as M2, the one (Russia says – ed.) has no analogues worldwide, was shot down. Since then, the count has been mounting... Then we had six more, then another six, and now we have a total of 15 Kinzhals shot down by Patriots,” Ihnat said.

At the same time, he noted that the existing number of donated Patriots remains insufficient for Ukraine.

"Besides Patriots, there are actually many other systems that help us protect our people. Last year, we did not have so many of those," said Ihnat.

As reported earlier, Patriot air defense systems from donated by the United States, the Netherlands, and Germany arrived in Ukraine in April 2023.