Newly Appointed Ambassador Of Japan Presents Copy Of His Credentials To Jeyhun Bayramov

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has received the
newly appointed Ambassador of Japan to Azerbaijan Kazuo Watanabe, Azernews reports citing the Azerbaijan Foreign
Ministry.
The Ambassador Watanabe presented a copy of his credentials to
Jeyhun Bayramov. The parties discussed the agenda and prospects for
bilateral cooperation, as well as the situation in the region.
At the meeting, the importance of friendly ties and cooperation
between Azerbaijan and Japan in a number of areas was
underlined
The sides emphasized that there are wide opportunities for
cooperation between the two countries in the field of green energy,
transport and logistics, etc.
An exchange of views also took place on other bilateral and
regional issues of mutual interest.
