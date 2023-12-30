Bihar Cops To Launch Mission Suraksha, Identify 18 Districts Where Criminals Take Shelter

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Dec 31 (IANS) The Bihar police has decided to strike at the roots of crime and criminals to provide a secure environment for the common people of the state in 2024.

To achieve this goal, the police is going to launch Mission Suraksha from January 1 with the aim to nab notorious criminals, supari killers and interstate gangsters.

“We will work in a mission mode in 2024 in Bihar and hence launched Mission Suraksha to target notorious criminals, contract killers and dreaded interstate gangsters. The Bihar police has given the task to the Special Task Force (STF) to nab them. We have identified 18 districts of Bihar where criminals take shelter after committing crimes.

"These districts are known for sand mining, liquor operations, smuggling and procurement of contraband. Criminals take shelters after committing the crime specially in the Diyara area located on the riverbeds,” said Jitendra Singh Gangwar, ADGP headquarter of the Bihar police.

The police said that incidents of illegal sand mining and liquor frequently take place in districts like Begusarai, Sheikhpura, Lakhisarai, Bhojpur, Jamui, Patna, Saran, Vaishali, Gaya and other areas.

The liquor, sand mafias and robbers have targeted many police personnel apart from the common people this year.

A home guard was killed by the liquor mafia in Bihar's Motihari district in July this year.

Sub-Inspector Nand Kishore Yadav was killed during a gunfight with cattle smugglers in Samastipur district on August 15 this year. He was a native of Araria district.

Constable Amita Bachchan was shot dead by three criminals in the second week of October this year in Bihar's Vaishali district. He was a native of Munger district.

Another home guard was mowed down by the sand mafia in Bihar's Aurangabad district on November 1.

A sub inspector rank officer was killed in Jamui district in the second week of November.

“The STF will work as a nodal agency in Bihar especially in those 18 districts. They will open camps at 50 places in those 18 districts and the officers will be given special training to deal with the criminals,” Gangwar said.

“We have already directed the SP and SSP of every district to list the names of the top 10-20 hardcore criminals and gangsters. The STF has the job to nab 80% of them. Similarly, we have prepared a list of the top 200 interstate gangsters and the STF has been given the job to nab 80% of them,” Gangwar said.

“Another component of Mission Suraksha is to conduct a survey of criminals in every village and locality in the rural and urban areas respectively. There are 14 types of goons defined in the police manual. The police will go to every door step in the rural and urban areas and enquire from the people about the youths and their activities. If anyone has a bad record, their names will be registered by the police. We will note their names in a“Goon Register'' and prepare e-dossiers and conduct e-surveillance on them,” Gangwar said.

“Another component of Mission Suraksha is the installation of CCTV cameras at every important place in the rural and urban areas. It is also a part of a smart city project to install CCTV cameras at every advantageous position. Even the retail shop owners, industrial units, and private building owners will be asked to install CCTV cameras. The Bihar police will take help from them to crack cases,” Gangwar stated.

“Another major part of Mission Suraksha is to reach the crime scene in the minimum time. We have set 20 minutes as the maximum time to reach the crime scene and to achieve it, we have started DIAL 112 in Patna this year. This has been highly successful and we have decided to expand it in the second phase to all districts of Bihar. DIAL 112 is an emergency helpline number to reach the crime scene in the minimum possible time,” Gangwar added.

--IANS

ajk/bg