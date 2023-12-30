Aqaba Southern Beach Dredging Campaign Kicks Off

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, Dec 30 (Petra) -- The Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) Saturday kicked off a campaign to clear debris from the seabed in the southern beach area of the Red Sea port city.A team of divers of the Aqaba Marine Reserve and the Aqaba Diving Association took part in the campaign, where dumped debris and waste, most of which was disposable plastic bottles and bags, was lifted.Taking part in the campaign, ASEZA Chief Commissioner Nayef Al-Fayez stressed the importance of clearing the sea floor to preserve the marine environment in Aqaba, and urged beachgoers to adhere to cleanliness regulations and not to dump waste.He said ASEZA, in cooperation with security partners, is keen on protecting the marine environment, and it will intensify controls on beaches to ensure adherance to regulations.