Ooty to Mysore-7 New Year weekend getaways from Bangalore

Bangalore is surrounded by beautiful destinations offering a diverse range of experiences. Here are seven fantastic weekend getaways from Bangalore.

A charming hill station in Tamil Nadu, Ooty boasts tea gardens, botanical gardens, the Nilgiri Mountain Railway, and scenic spots like Doddabetta Peak.

A coastal town with French colonial influences, Pondicherry offers a unique blend of cultures. Explore its beaches, French Quarter, Auroville, and enjoy the serene ambiance.

A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Hampi is a treasure trove of ancient ruins, temples, and boulderscapes. Explore the Virupaksha Temple, Hampi Bazaar, and the stunning landscapes.

This Kerala gem offers lush forests, waterfalls, spice plantations, and attractions like Edakkal Caves and Banasura Sagar Dam. It's roughly a 6-hour drive from Bangalore.

Known for its coffee estates, Chikmagalur offers stunning landscapes, trekking opportunities in Mullayanagiri Peak, Hebbe Falls, and serene stays amidst nature.

Famous for its rich history and heritage, Mysore is home to the stunning Mysore Palace, Chamundi Hill, the vibrant Devaraja Market, and the Brindavan Gardens.

