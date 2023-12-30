Azerbaijan To Create Green Corridor System For State Budget Expenditures

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30. The Collegium of
the Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan has approved "Rules of
realization of financial operations through the state treasury and
accounting of these operations", Trend reports.
The Minister of Finance of Azerbaijan Republic Samir Sharifov
signed a new decision on the issue.
According to the new decision, the Ministry of Finance will
create a "Green Corridor" system, which ensures the implementation
of authorization powers for cash expenditure operations on several
expenditures through special software to simplify financial
operations on expenditures, the Ministry will determine the list of
expenditures covered by the "Green Corridor" system.
This system will not apply to expenditures providing for payment
of the cost of goods, works, or services based on a sales contract
or a civil law contract by the law "On Public Procurement" or the
Civil Code. The Ministry of Finance may, if necessary, limit the
application of the "Green Corridor" system to expenses by assessing
the risks arising.
The procedure for opening and closing budgetary treasury
accounts, ensuring funds receipt into the state treasury, and
financial operations related to expenditures are also defined. The
details of treasury accounts will be 28 characters long, with the
last three digits of administrative classification codes defined by
unified budget classification taken into account; additionally, the
Treasury Information Management System (TIMS) scope of application
has been defined.
The TIMS operator inputs the income and expenditure estimates
established by budget levels into the personal statements of the
treasury accounts of bodies and institutions by January 10 of each
year. The organization may make modifications to personal accounts
within three working days, and the operator examines and authorizes
these changes within two business days.
