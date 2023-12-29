BISSNEX Plans To Build A Green Blockchain To Convey Social Value

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 December 2023 - Recently, the cryptocurrency exchange BISSNEX launched a green blockchain initiative, striving to make this cutting-edge technology, like artificial intelligence, a catalyst for making the world a better place. They have always been renowned for their efficient and secure trading services. As a leader in the industry, BISSNEX is not only focusing on digital asset trading but also integrating social responsibility and sustainable development into their platform ecosystem.



With the rise of the global digital economy, cryptocurrency exchanges are increasingly shining in the financial sector. Compared to traditional financial institutions, their decentralized and highly technical characteristics make them stand out in the market. However, this has led to higher expectations for social responsibility and sustainable development.



BISSNEX firmly believes that social responsibility is the cornerstone of a cryptocurrency enterprise's existence. As a vital part of social responsibility, charitable initiatives have been incorporated into BISSNEX's ecosystem. Here are some of their plans for participating in charitable causes:



Charitable Collaboration Projects



Collaborating with non-profit charitable organizations or social welfare institutions to jointly launch charity projects. For example, holding charity events at specific times and donating a portion of the exchange's transaction fees to designated charitable organizations.



Education and Technical Support



Supporting blockchain and cryptocurrency education projects, providing the public with knowledge and training about digital assets, and enhancing societal and general public awareness in this field.



Through participation in charitable activities, BISSNEX not only gives back to society but also establishes a positive social image, bringing positive impacts to users and the entire digital asset ecosystem. This active social involvement is also an essential part of building a trustworthy trading platform.



BISSNEX also views sustainable development as part of its platform strategy, supporting and investing in research for sustainable solutions based on blockchain technology, such as applications of blockchain in energy, environmental protection, and logistics. They actively explore the use of green energy to reduce the environmental impact of cryptocurrency trading. The platform will also invest in researching eco-friendly technologies and participate in sustainable energy projects to promote environmental conservation and enhance the eco-friendliness of the exchange.



In the future, the platform will continue to adhere to the principles of openness, innovation, and green practices, actively participating in the development of the global digital economy and striving to shape a sustainable and healthy cryptocurrency ecosystem.







Hashtag: #BISSNEX

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MENAFN29122023003551001712ID1107668932