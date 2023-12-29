Islamic Bank Pledges $1.1 Million For Bamyan Health Services

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Islamic Development Bank has recently made a significant financial commitment, pledging $1.1 million to bolster maternal and childcare health services in Afghanistan's Bamyan province.

This initiative is part of broader efforts to enhance healthcare facilities in the region.

The World Health Organization (WHO) made the announcement, highlighting the importance of this contribution in addressing the area's critical healthcare needs.

The funds aim to improve service delivery and ensure better health outcomes for mothers and children in Bamyan.

Paata Chikvaidze, the Coordinator of RMNCAH & GER programmes at WHO Afghanistan, emphasized the necessity of providing high-quality healthcare services. He pointed out that enhancing maternal and childcare services is key to reducing preventable maternal and newborn deaths in Afghanistan.

In his remarks, Luo Dapeng, the WHO representative in Afghanistan, expressed gratitude towards the donors and partners. He acknowledged the importance of their support in enabling life-saving health service delivery to the most vulnerable populations.

The donation by the Islamic Development Bank is seen as a critical step towards addressing the dire healthcare situation in Afghanistan. It's part of concerted efforts by international organizations and donors to improve the healthcare infrastructure and services in the country.

The WHO has provided a sobering statistic that underscores the urgency of improving maternal health: an estimated 24 Afghan women die every day due to complications related to childbirth or pregnancy. This stark number highlights the crucial need for enhanced healthcare services and the potential impact of the Islamic Development Bank's contribution.

