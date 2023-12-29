Major Events In Iraq '23:

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 29 (KUNA) -- Iraq was the scene of a lot of key events in 2023, covering many fields. The following are major events throughout the year:

Jan 4: The UN welcomed Iraq's decision to allow Yazidis to have ownership of properties in Sinjar, their main headquarters in Iraq, after 47 years of denying them this right.

Jan 5: At least one person died and nine others were injured after a building under construction collapsed in Mosul.

Jan 6: The 25th Arabian Gulf Cup kicked off in Basra.

Jan 7: Iraq Football Association apologized to the Kuwaiti delegation for being unable to enter the stadium to attend the opening ceremony of the Arabian Gulf Cup.

Jan 9: Iraq's Kurdistan region announced dismantling two terrorist cells that were planning attacks in Irbil during the New Year's Eve.

Jan 10: Burgan Bank said the Central Bank of Iraq approved selling Burgan Bank's share in the Bank of Baghdad, worth 51.8 percent to the Jordan Kuwait Bank.

Jan 12: Zain Group said its sub-company (Zain Iraq) signed a deal to sell and re-rent infrastructure of its cell towers with TASC Towers company, worth USD 180 million.

Jan 15: Iraq announced that over 55,000 visitors from the Gulf countries entered Iraq since the beginning of the Arabian Gulf Cup 25.

Jan 16: At least seven people were killed and 30 others injured in an accident involving a bus that was carrying football fans, on their way to Basra to attend an Arabian Gulf Cup 25 match.

Jan 19: Iraqi News Agency said that one person was killed and 60 others injured during a rampage outside the Basra International Stadium, hours before the conclusion of the Arabian Gulf Cup.

Jan 19: Iraq won the Arabian Gulf Cup 25 title.

Jan 19: Foreign ministry said four Iraqis were killed and one injured in a shooting incident on their vehicle in southern Turkey.

Jan 22: Iraq announced that five "terrorists" were killed in an air raid by Iraqi army in Saladin Governorate.

Jan 23: Commander of NATO Allied Joint Force Command Admiral Munsch renewed support for Iraqi forces, during his meeting with Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Sudani.

Jan 23: Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Sudani exempted Governor of the Central Bank Mustafa Ghaleb from his position, as the Iraqi dinar's exchange rate against the US dollar continued to drop.

Jan 28: Iraq recorded an earthquake of 4.6 magnitude in Diyala Governorate, near the Iraqi-Iranian borders.

Feb 1: Iraq oil ministry announced that the State Organization for Marketing of Oil (SOMO) exported 101.2 barrels last January.

Feb 1: Iraq's Kurdistan region announced that a military camp belonging to Turkish soldiers in Nineveh, southern Iraq, was attacked with missiles without causing deaths or injuries.

Feb 2: Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Sudani and Saudi foreign minister Faisan bin Farhat launching the Iraqi-Saudi coordination council.

Feb 3: US President Joe Biden renewed commitment to the strategic framework agreement with Iraq.

Feb 4: Iraq's Kurdistan said it had recorded over 70,000 cancer cases in the region, on the sidelines of the World Cancer Day.

Feb 6: Iraq's Kurdistan region announced recording an earthquake of 4.7 magnitude without causing damage.

Feb 6: Iraq opened an airspace route to deliver humanitarian aid to earthquake victims in Syria.

Feb 7: Iraq approved the decision of the Central bank of Iraq to amend the exchange rate of the Iraqi dinar against the US dollar to 1,300 dinar per one dollar, instead of the previous rate of 1,460 dinar per dollar.

Feb 8: The Iraqi-Jordanian joint business conference kicked off, aiming to enhance economic cooperation and investment.

Feb 8: GCC Secretary General Jassem Al-Budaiwi welcomed the signing of contracts to execute the electric connection project between the GCC states and Iraq.

Feb 8: Iraq's Kurdistan region announced resuming oil export through the pipeline connecting the region to Turkey, after closing the line due to the earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria.

Feb 9: Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfig Al-Rabiah announced raising the number of seats for Iraqi pilgrims for the upcoming season to 10,000.

Feb 14: Iraqi forces said three so-called Islamic State (IS) members were killed in Kirkuk, north Iraq.

Feb 16: Iraqi authorities announced that three soldiers were killed in clashes with "terrorists" in northern Baghdad.

Feb 16: Ministry of electricity and water signed a memorandum of understanding with the US' General Electric company to develop electricity network in the country.

Feb 19: The joint Kuwaiti-Iraqi technical committee held its fifth meeting in Baghdad.

Feb 20: Foreign minister Fuad Hussein denied news that the US had set political rules for Iraq in order to support the country economically.

Feb 22: An earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hit Nineveh governorate, north Iraq, with the epicenter being in Mosul.

Feb 24: Iraqi authorities said five armed men were killed in an air raid in Saladin governorate, north Baghdad.

Feb 25: The 34th Conference of Arab Inter-parliamentary Union kicked off with the participation of Kuwaiti National Assembly delegation headed by Thamer Al-Dhafeeri.

Feb 26: Iraqi armed forces spokesperson said that 17 so-called Islamic State (IS) terrorists were killed in Al-Anbar governorate, western Iraq.

March 1: The State Organization for Marketing of Oil (SOMO) exported 92.2 million oil barrels last February, with profits worth USD 7.08 billion.

March 3: Former Iraqi Turkmen official Ahmad Tahir was killed by a bomb attached to his car at his home in Kirkuk city.

March 3: Iraqi authorities issued order to arrest four former senior Iraqi officials with charges of facilitating taking over taxes.

March 6: Iraq's Thi Qar Oil Company signed a contract with Russia's LUKOIL company and Japan's JAPEX oil company to develop Eridu field in southern Iraq.

March 7: Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Sudani and German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock supervised the signing of new contracts between Iraq's electricity ministry and Germany's Siemens company on cooperation in the electricity field.

March 8: The 15th Erbil International Book Fair kicked off with the participation of over 350 publishers from 18 countries.

March 13: The joint Iraqi-Iranian ministerial committee concluded it fifth session by agreeing on several files including economy, finance, water and borders.

March 13: Iraq submitted a draft law on the state's budget of USD 150 billion for 2023 to the parliament for approval, with a deficit of USD 48 billion.

March 16: Iraq recorded an earthquake of five magnitude, north of the country.

March 17: Minister of oil Hayan Abdulghan inaugurated the first phase of gas production facility in Az Zubair Field in Basra.

March 20: Iraqi parliament voted for a draft law on the third amendment law for parliament election and governorate councils.

March 27: Iraqi parliament voted for the final terms of the third amendment law for elections

March 28: Foreign minister Fuad Hussein ordered the return of Iraqi Charge-d'affairs in Bahrain to the ministry in Baghdad.

April 1: A 3.4 magnitude quake hit central Iraq.

April 1: Karbala oil strategic refinery inaugurated with a capacity of 140,000 barrels per day in accordance with international standards.

April 2: Iraq announced it would decrease oil production by 211,000 barrels per day until the end of 2023.

April 4: The Iraqi government agreed to lower its shares in the natural gas and oil development project with TotalEnergies Company by 30 percent. The project is located in southern Iraq and is worth USD 27 billion.

April 4: The Iraqi government and the authorities in Kirkuk agreed on a temporary deal to resume crude oil production from the autonomous Kurdistan region after it was halted due to an international decision.

April 5: Iraqi intelligence said that a senior figure in the so-called Islamic State (IS/Daesh) named Yaqou





