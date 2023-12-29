IND Vs SA, 1St Test: Rohit Sharma Sheds Light On Lack Of Collective Effort After India's Loss At The Centurion

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Rohit Sharma openly acknowledged that India was not up to the mark to challenge South Africa, attributing the embarrassing innings and 32-run loss in the first Test to a lack of collective effort. The skipper conceded that their performance with both bat and ball fell short, with India unable to capitalize on conditions. Rohit emphasized the necessity for collective unity to win Test matches, citing a failure to adapt to the opposition's strengths in both innings. Despite KL Rahul's standout century, Rohit found few positives in the game concluding within three days, urging the team to regroup for the next Test.

Dean Elgar, playing his final international series, celebrated his exceptional knock of 185, calling it a "special" performance. Elgar highlighted the importance of simplicity in approach, emphasizing partnerships with Tony de Zorzi and Marco Jansen. The Proteas' pace trio, led by Nandre Burger, Kagiso Rabada, and Marco Jansen, showcased disciplined bowling, restricting India to 131. Elgar praised their clinical performance but acknowledged room for improvement in fielding. Reflecting on the series, he emphasized the difficulty of beating India and anticipated a few days of relaxation before the next match.

"We were not good enough to win. Having been put in to bat, KL (Rahul) batted well to get us that score but then we didn't exploit the conditions with the ball and then again didn't show up today with the bat," said Rohit during the post-match presentation.

"If we have to win Test matches, we have to come together collectively and we didn't do that. Guys have come here before, we know what to expect and everyone has their own plan.

"Our batters were challenged and we didn't adapt well. This is a boundary-scoring ground, we saw them score many but we need to understand the opposition and their strengths as well. We didn't bat well in both innnings, that's why we stand here."

"Not too many positives to finish the game within three days, but KL showed what we need to do on this sort of pitch," he said.

KL Rahul had scored a century in the first innings.

"Our bowlers, a lot of these guys haven't been here before so I don't want to be too critical.

"Important for us to regroup, we go through these times as sportsmen and we need to be ready for the next Test now."

"(Rabada) KG was brilliant, but then Nandre showed why he has been such a shining light for South African cricket," Elgar said.

"You can't win a two-Test series if you don't win the first one, the Indians are difficult to beat.

"We'll have a few days out to relax and enjoy this. We were pretty clinical, our fielding wasn't the best and we didn't make it too easy for ourselves at times."

