Snowfall Prediction: These Destinations In India Expected To Witness Snow Around New Year 2024

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Thousands of tourists are thronging to hill stations to experience snowfall around New Year 2024. While in many hill stations snowfall has already happened, weather forecasting scientists have predicted a dip in temperature along with snowfall in several destinations around New Year.

Snowfall predicted in these areas around New Year 2024Hoteliers are upbeat due to the rain and snow forecast as New Year's Eve has fallen on a weekend and snowfall would further boost the tourist arrival at places such as Shimla, Manali, Gulmarg, and Auli among others. Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Uttarakhand may witness a wet spell in the mid and higher hills around New Year as the meteorological department has forecast light rainfall at isolated places in the mid hills and light rainfall or snow in the higher hills from December 30 to January 1.

Himachal Pradesh likely to see light rainfall and snowfall around New YearA fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from December 30, causing rains or snowfall from December 30 to January 1 in the mid and higher hills Vacation 2023: Six snow-capped destinations to travel in IndiaSnowfall prediction in these destinationsAs per the weather scientists, possibility of snowfall in higher reaches of Chamba, Gulmarg, Kashmir, Lahaul-Spiti, Kullu, Mussoorie, Auli, Gangtok, and Rohtang Pass due to feeble western disturbance is currently under the grip of 'Chilla-i-Kalan' – the 40-day harshest winter period when a cold wave grips the region and the temperature drops considerably, leading to the freezing of water bodies, including the Dal Lake and the water supply lines, in several parts of the Valley chances of snowfall are the highest during this period and most areas, especially the higher reaches, receive heavy snowfall gear up for New YearThe Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) has also offered special packages for New Year celebrations in its resorts for Gala Nights, Dine 'N' Dance, DJ with live music, dance competitions, and fun activities for childrenAccording to a report by the PTI news agency, the occupancy rate is around 90% in several districts of Himachal Prades. A carnival will also be organised in the hilly state between 1-6 January in Manali. Carnivals from Christmas to New Year in the state capital Shimla have added to the vigor of festivities. Sufiana recitals, Quawalis, performances by musical groups, and plays are other attractions.

