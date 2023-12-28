Berlin Believes US Continues To Support Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Berlin noted that Washington announced a $250 million military aid package for Ukraine on December 27, the last of this year, and is confident that support for Ukraine will not stop there.

This was stated by Deputy Spokesman for the German Federal Government Wolfgang Büchner at a briefing on Wednesday, an Ukrinform correspondent reported.

"We believe that the United States, as announced by President Biden, will continue to support Ukraine. We believe in the promises of the American president... The chancellor assumes that the United States will continue to support Ukraine," Büchner said.

He did not speculate on how events will develop in the future with the approval of $61 billion for Ukraine.

At the same time, the Federal Republic itself considers it its task to continue to help Ukraine.

"It is quite clear to us as a federal government that Germany will continue to do everything in its power to support Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression," assured Foreign Ministry spokesman Christian Wagner. He reminded that Germany has already increased its bilateral support, in particular, €8 billion in military support is planned for the next year.

Regarding the EU's allocation of €50 billion in financial aid to Ukraine, the diplomat noted that 26 EU members were ready to vote for it in mid-December.

"For Germany, the Ukrainian issue remains a priority, so at the beginning of next year we will continue to make every effort to do so," Wagner said, adding that the 26 states "will remain able to act" despite the position of one country blocking the issue. He did not answer the question whether there is a 'plan B' in case Hungary's position does not change.

As reported, both parties in the US Congress are holding talks on migration reform, which should continue after the Christmas holidays. Republicans are demanding that Democrats, as well as the Biden administration, make drastic concessions on US border policy in exchange for unblocking $61 billion in aid to Ukraine.