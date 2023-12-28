Turkiye-Uzbekistan Trade Turnover Targets $5Bn

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz, in his speech at the
Turkiye-Uzbekistan Business Forum held at TOBB Twin Towers, said
that Turkiye will reach an economic size exceeding $1tr by the end
of this year, according to international estimates. Yılmaz
continued his words as follows: "We are the 17th largest economy in
nominal dollar terms and the 11th largest economy in terms of
Purchasing Power Parity. On the other hand, we are making efforts
to reduce inflation to single digits, and as a result of the
policies followed, there will be a significant decrease in
inflation as of the middle of next year. "
Yılmaz stated that exports have increased more than 7 times
since 2002 and reached $254 as of last year, and that they will
close this year with a figure above $255bn.
THERE ARE MORE THAN 1700 TURKISH COMPANIES
Yılmaz stated that they want to increase mutual investments with
Uzbekistan with a win-win principle. "Turkiye ranks third among the
countries to which Uzbekistan exports the most and fifth in
imports. Our bilateral trade has reached $3. Turkiye's
investments in Uzbekistan have reached $1. More than 1700
Turkish companies are in Uzbekistan," he said.
Yılmaz stated that with the contributions of business people,
the trade volume target of $5bn set by President Recep Tayyip
Erdoğan and Uzbekistan President Şevket Mirziyoyev will be reached
as soon as possible.
CONTRACTORS UNDERTAKED 269 PROJECTS
Stating that Turkish contractors have undertaken 262 projects
worth $6, especially Tashkent City, Pyramit Tower and Akay
City, Yılmaz expressed his belief that this value will increase in
the coming period.
Yılmaz said,“I believe that the influence of our Turkish
companies in the building and construction materials sector will
increase with the quality services our contracting companies offer
to Uzbekistan. In this context, I invite all our entrepreneurs to
take an active role in the projects that Uzbekistan will implement
within the scope of the 2022-2026 Development Program," he
said.
Our trade has doubled
Rifat Hisarcıklıoğlu, President of the Union of Chambers and
Commodity Exchanges of Turkiye (TOBB), stated that
Turkiye-Uzbekistan commercial relations continue to develop and
said, "Our trade has approximately doubled in the last five years.
We are happy that the preferential trade agreement has started to
be implemented as of July 1. We believe that our trade will
continue to increase with the preferential trade agreement. I
believe," he said. Hisarcıklıoğlu also emphasized that the business
volume of Turkish contractors has more than doubled in the last
five years.
Let's expand the limited number of products
DEIK President Nail Olpak also said that Turkiye was the first
state to recognize Uzbekistan and that they were proud of it.
Referring to the Preferential Trade Agreement that came into force,
Olpak said, "When we look at it as a business world, we see a very
limited number of products. While both the Vice President and the
valuable Deputy Prime Minister are here, I would like to express
our wish that the limited number of products should be expanded.
For this, increasing the number of mutual flights will contribute.
I believe he will provide it," he said.
MENAFN28122023000195011045ID1107665654
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.