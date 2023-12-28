Eilat grapples with severe economic challenges

(MENAFN) According to a news source, "Wallah," Eilat, a renowned city in Israel, finds itself grappling with severe economic challenges, with the website going so far as to depict the city as "collapsing" and enduring a phase of "agonizing decline." These dire circumstances have been exacerbated by broader geopolitical events, notably the conflict in Gaza and strikes attributed to Yemen's "Ansar Allah." The resultant downturn has cast a shadow over Eilat's economic vitality, leading to profound consequences for its workforce. Alarmingly, Wallah reports that a staggering 15,000 hotel employees face imminent layoffs, a development that has unfolded amidst what is perceived as a lack of proactive intervention from Israel's leadership.



Delving into the intricacies of the situation reveals a backdrop of bureaucratic inertia and missed opportunities. A month prior, Moshe Gaffni, the head of the Finance Committee in the Israeli Knesset, had fervently appealed to the government, urging swift action on a proposed blueprint aimed at rejuvenating Eilat's economic landscape within a concise four-day window. However, as time elapsed, the envisioned rescue plan failed to materialize. Instead, the ensuing weeks have been characterized by what "Wallah" describes as a cycle of mere rhetoric, unproductive exchanges between the Ministry of Finance and the Tax Authority, devoid of tangible outcomes. This stagnation prompted an urgent convening of a specialized committee focused on Eilat's challenges this past Wednesday.



In a recent session underscoring the gravity of the situation, members of the Knesset Finance Committee articulated their growing impatience and concern. They vehemently pressed the Ministry of Finance to expedite the formulation of a comprehensive compensation strategy tailored for Eilat. Furthermore, signaling the urgency of the matter, committee members issued a stern ultimatum: failure to devise a viable plan promptly would compel them to pursue legislative measures as a last-resort intervention.



