Flash News: OKX Lists Metis' METIS Token On Its Perpetual Futures Market, Enables Margin Trading And Simple Earn For The Token

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NASSAU, the Bahamas, Dec. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for December 28, 2023.



OKX Lists Metis' METIS Token on its Perpetual Futures Market, Enables Margin Trading and Simple Earn for the Token

OKX today listed Metis ' METIS token on its perpetual futures market at 10:00 (UTC). With this listing, users can now long or short METIS/USDT with up to 50x leverage. OKX also enabled margin trading and Simple Earn for the METIS token on the same day, at 09:30 (UTC).



Metis is a Layer 2 scaling solution for Ethereum, providing a more efficient and scalable platform for DApps and transactions. Unveiled in March 2023, Metis DAO's hybrid rollup offers a range of benefits, including EVM equivalence, enhanced security, lightning-fast transaction confirmations and optimized capital efficiency. Metis' native token, METIS, can be used for transaction fees, locking (staking) to become a sequencer and fraud challenge incentives.



For more information, please visit the Support Center .



For further information, please contact:

...



ENDS



About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being one of the fastest and most reliable crypto apps in the world.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx



Disclaimer