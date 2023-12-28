(MENAFN- Market Press Release) December 27, 2023 5:43 am - InfosecTrain to host a free webinar titled "DPO Ready with Certified Information Privacy Manager"

What

"DPO Ready with Certified Information Privacy Manager" is an upcoming free webinar hosted by InfosecTrain featuring Jai, an accomplished expert in Data Privacy. This webinar will delve into essential topics in Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM), elucidate the roles and responsibilities of Data Protection Officers (DPOs), highlight the relevance of CIPM to the Indian DPDP Act, and provide valuable insights for exam preparation with a targeted plan to clear CIPM within 30 days. Participants can engage in discussions on sample questions, benefit from expert knowledge, and gain access to post-training support, career guidance, and mentorship, making it a must-attend event for professionals aspiring to enhance their expertise in data privacy and pursue a DPO role.

When

11th & 12th January 2024

9:00 PM - 10:00 PM (IST)

Why Attend

Participation in the "DPO Ready with Certified Information Privacy Manager" webinar is essential for professionals seeking to strengthen their expertise in data privacy and step into the role of a Data Protection Officer (DPO). With an esteemed speaker like Jai, holding multiple certifications in the field, attendees will gain invaluable insights into crucial CIPM topics, understand the DPO responsibilities, and explore the specific relevance of CIPM to the Indian DPDP Act. The webinar offers a unique opportunity to engage in exam preparation discussions, including a targeted plan to clear the CIPM certification within a 30-day timeframe. Additionally, participants will benefit from the expertise of industry professionals, receive a CPE certificate, access recorded sessions for future reference, and avail themselves of post-training support, career guidance, and mentorship – making this webinar an indispensable resource for those looking to advance their career in data privacy.

Agenda for the Webinar

. Important Topics in CIPM

. DPO Roles and Responsibilities

. CIPM Relevance to the Indian DPDP Act

. CIPM Exam Prep Discussion

. A Plan to Clear CIPM within 30 days

. Sample Questions Discussion

. Q&A

About InfosecTrain

InfosecTrain is a leading IT cybersecurity company committed to enhancing awareness and expertise in data protection, cybersecurity, and compliance. Through expert-led training and insightful events, InfosecTrain empowers professionals and organizations to safeguard sensitive information and navigate the ever-changing cybersecurity landscape. Their expertise in this domain is unrivaled as cybersecurity training and consultancy pioneers. The organization also promises to offer post-training support and recorded sessions for post-training reference.

