Pentagon Announces $250M In Additional Security Assistance For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The U.S. Department of Defense on Wednesday announced a new $250 million security assistance package for Ukraine that includes, among other things, munitions for HIMARS systems, TOW anti-tank missiles, other ammunition and weapons.

The Pentagon said this in a press release posted on its website, Ukrinform reports.

"This package utilizes assistance previously authorized for Ukraine during prior fiscal years under Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA)," the press release said.

The capabilities in the package include additional munitions for National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS), Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, air defense system components, additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), 155mm and 105mm artillery rounds, Tube-Launched, Optically-Tracked, Wire-Guided (TOW) missiles, Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems.

The United States also supplied Ukraine with more than 15 million rounds of small arms ammunition, demolitions munitions for obstacle clearing, spare parts, medical equipment, maintenance, and other ancillary equipment.

"These capabilities will support Ukraine's most pressing needs to enable its forces to defend their sovereignty and independence. U.S. leadership is essential to sustaining the coalition efforts of some 50 allies and partners currently supporting Ukraine," the Department of Defense added.