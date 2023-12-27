Matrix Comsec To Showcase Its Cutting-Edge Security And Telecom Solutions At SSSA Business Expo, From 5Th- 6Th January 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Matrix Comsec, a reputable player in the Security and Telecom industries, is set to showcase its top-notch solutions at the Saurashtra Security and Surveillance Association (SSSA) Business Expo 2024 scheduled in Rajkot from January 5th to 6th, 2024.



With a robust legacy of over three decades, Matrix has established itself as a leading provider of comprehensive security and communication solutions, catering to organizations of diverse sizes worldwide. This active involvement aims to highlight Matrix's expertise in security and telecommunications while fostering partnerships and exploring new avenues for business expansion.



Dedicated to fulfilling customer requirements, Matrix prioritizes delivering technology-driven solutions. With an expansive range of advanced solutions, Matrix covers Video Surveillance, Access Control, Time-Attendance, and Telecom in its portfolio. The company's focus on innovation is evident through its research and development team, comprising 40% of its workforce, continuously pushing boundaries to develop state-of-the-art solutions.



Eager to participate in Business Expo 2024, Matrix looks forward to joining the elite in the security industry. With an engaging agenda and a display of innovative products, Matrix expects an exceptional event, fostering meaningful connections and advancing both the security and telecom sectors.



During this event, the primary focus will be on Matrix's IP Video Surveillance solutions, crafted to address common challenges faced by customers, such as concerns about bandwidth usage, storage costs, multi-site office administration, and proactive security measures. Participants will have the chance to explore a diverse range of 2MP/5MP/8MP Matrix Cameras, including Turret, Dome, Bullet, Ruggedized, and PTZ Cameras, all delivering high-resolution images to facilitate in-depth scenario analysis. Additionally, Matrix will showcase its enterprise-grade NVRs, which are server-based and feature advanced attributes such as pre-installed Video Management Software, redundancy support, and hot-swappable hard drives with storage capacities reaching up to 144 TB.



Matrix takes pride in being the exclusive OEM responsible for developing all components within the Access Control and Time-Attendance framework, spanning from panels and door controllers to readers and software. At the event, Matrix will showcase COSEC ARGO FACE, an intelligent door controller seamlessly integrating high-speed face recognition technology. Featuring Adaptive Face Recognition, Face Liveness Detection, and Mask Compulsion functionalities, this device offers advanced security capabilities to address evolving threats and health-related concerns. With its deep learning algorithm, rapid identification speed of less than 0.5 seconds, and a user capacity of 50,000, COSEC ARGO FACE ensures top-notch security for organizations. Additionally, Matrix will introduce the versatile Matrix COSEC PANEL200P, a multifunctional site controller with the capability to oversee up to 255 COSEC door controllers and manage 25,000 users.



Within the field of telecommunications, Matrix will showcase its extensive range of telecom products, including Media Gateways like SIMADO GFX114G and SETU VFX404. The lineup will also highlight IP-PBXs such as ETERNITY NENXIP50 and Hybrid IP-PBXs like ETERNITY GENX, along with the fully IP-based SPARK200 and advanced business IP phones. Additionally, Matrix will introduce solutions customized for specific industries, covering office-in-a-box solutions, hospitality solutions, software-based open server PBX, and seamless integration with third-party open SIP phones. Matrix takes pride in being the exclusive OEM providing a comprehensive assortment of business communication products and solutions in the telecommunications sector.



Kaushal Kadakia, Marketing Head at Matrix Comsec, states, "Through this event, one of our major aims is to connect with organizations and system integrators, present our proven products and solutions, and demonstrate how Matrix caters to various verticals through our enterprise-grade solutions."



