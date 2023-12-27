Skewed Industrial Development In Maharashtra With 41% Msmes In Mumbai & Pune

(MENAFN- KNN India) Mumbai, Dec 27 (KNN) Maharashtra, housing over 36 lakh Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), is experiencing regional economic disparities, as 41 per cent of the state's MSMEs, amounting to 14,97,959 units, are concentrated in the Mumbai and Pune regions.

This concentration has led to an economic stagnation in the remaining areas of the state.

According to recent data from the Centre, 36,69,345 MSMEs were registered on the Udyam Registration Portal in the first week of December.

The Pune region led with 5,58,799 MSMEs, followed by Thane (4,00,352), Mumbai suburban (2,88,389), and Mumbai (2,50,419).

The districts in Vidarbha and Marathwada, coping with perpetual agrarian distress, account for just one percent of the state's MSMEs.

Urbanised pockets in Nagpur and Aurangabad districts have over 1,50,000 MSMEs, while Washim, Hingoli, Nandurbar, and Gadchiroli, with substantial tribal populations, have fewer than 20,000 registered MSMEs.

Union Minister for MSMEs, Narayan Rane, announced a significant milestone, stating that the MSME sector has generated over 15 crore employment opportunities in India.

Rane's hometown, Sindhudurg in the Konkan region of Maharashtra, registered 26,549 MSME units.

Despite the 2019 Industrial Policy's aspirations to maintain the state's industrial pre-eminence, data reveals a concentration of growth in the Mumbai and Pune regions.

The policy, aimed at ensuring substantial employment and fostering inclusive, regionally balanced, and environmentally sustainable growth through MSME promotion, faces challenges in implementation.

Industrialist Prashant Pawar remarked, "This concentration has led to unplanned growth in Mumbai and Pune, accompanied by significant migration from other parts of the state and the country. Unfortunately, the remaining regions within the state struggle to generate employment due to a limited number of MSMEs."

(KNN Bureau)