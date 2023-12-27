Robodk Introduces 'Compact Solution For Production Robot Integration' Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) RoboDK TwinBox represents the latest step in production robot programming for automation engineers. This compact system, launched in November 2023, integrates pre-installed RoboDK software into industrial PCs and small single-board computers or IPCs.

RoboDK TwinBox can manage multiple devices and robots from various manufacturers simultaneously in a production environment.

Robot simulation software company, RoboDK, recognized the need for a more compact and versatile solution that doesn't rely on conventional computers. Following customer demand for such a product, they created TwinBox.

This self-contained system offers a full suite of features that enable users to easily set up and manage robotic systems in their workspaces using a simple single-board computer or IPC.

TwinBox can be easily controlled through a web browser, allowing you to trigger actions remotely and have a 3D view of your cell.

class="adsbygoogle" style="display:block;" data-ad-client="ca-pub-6033737614224062" data-ad-slot="7061071681"