Robodk Introduces 'Compact Solution For Production Robot Integration' Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) RoboDK TwinBox represents the latest step in production robot programming for automation engineers. This compact system, launched in November 2023, integrates pre-installed RoboDK software into industrial PCs and small single-board computers or IPCs.
RoboDK TwinBox can manage multiple devices and robots from various manufacturers simultaneously in a production environment.
Robot simulation software company, RoboDK, recognized the need for a more compact and versatile solution that doesn't rely on conventional computers. Following customer demand for such a product, they created TwinBox.
This self-contained system offers a full suite of features that enable users to easily set up and manage robotic systems in their workspaces using a simple single-board computer or IPC.
TwinBox can be easily controlled through a web browser, allowing you to trigger actions remotely and have a 3D view of your cell.
