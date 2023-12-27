Spotted: Salman Khan To Malaika Arora; Celebs Elevate The Style Game

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prominent figures like Salman Khan, Malaika Arora, and Tamannaah Bhatia were seen in the city, showcasing their impeccable style in fashionable attire.

Prominent figures like Salman Khan, Malaika Arora, and Tamannaah Bhatia were seen in the city, showcasing their impeccable style in fashionable attire.

Bhumi Pednekar exuded chic elegance as she strolled by paparazzi, donning a simple black top paired with jeans and complemented by a golden pendant accessory.

Salman Khan who is celebrating his birthday today was spotted driving in his car waving at the paps in style.

Malaika Arora was seen outside the gym, clad in workout attire, acknowledging the paparazzi with a friendly wave. She effortlessly rocked the gym clothes.

Huma Qureshi was sighted at the airport in a cozy ensemble, sporting a sweatshirt, jeans, and a cap. She conscientiously covered her face with a mask as a safety measure.

Vijay Varma looked simple yet chic in comfy outfit featuring white tees paired with black jacket and grey cargo pants.

Shruti Haasan radiated a sense of style in a black-and-white checked skirt, complemented by a black top and a grey denim jacket.

Tamannaah Bhatia was seen at the airport, exuding a cool vibe in a printed sweatshirt paired with black trousers. She flashed a cheerful smile for the paparazzi.