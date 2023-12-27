(MENAFN) The recent riot in Belgrade, where supporters of the 'pro-Western democratic civic opposition' attempted to storm City Hall and declare victory in a municipal election, has cast a spotlight on the inconsistencies inherent in the West's touted 'rules-based order.' With at least 2,000 protesters gathering outside the Old Palace building, clashes with riot police ensued as glass doors were shattered and attempts were made to force entry. The opposition's narrative painted a picture of a peaceful protest against a "stolen" election, accusing the regime of instigating police brutality by breaking doors.



This incident invites comparisons to the narrative set by the United States in the aftermath of the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot, where any challenge to electoral results was labeled as criminal denialism. The dichotomy becomes apparent as the Belgrade protesters, expressing admiration for the US and aspiring to be under its rule, find themselves subject to rules that they, too, are scrutinizing.



The question of whether the standards applied by the United States in addressing challenges to election results and government buildings' security apply universally is at the forefront. The Belgrade riots underscore the complexity of the West's 'rules-based order,' revealing a degree of selectivity and inconsistency in the application of democratic norms and responses to civil unrest. As the global community grapples with these disparities, the Belgrade incident serves as a case study in navigating the divergent expectations and interpretations of democratic principles on the international stage.





