Mastercard To Roll Out New Monetization Solutions To Azerbaijani Market (Exclusive Interview)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. Mastercard will
come out with new options to accelerate monetization in the
Azerbaijani market soon, Mastercard General Director for Azerbaijan
and Türkiye Avsar Gurdal told Trend .
He said that Azericard and Mastercard want to collaborate on a
number of projects, as well as research best global and regional
practices for the development of card business and fintech.
"Last year, Mastercard and Azericard signed a memorandum of
understanding for a strategic data monetization partnership. Since
then, we have been working closely with our strategic partner,
Azericard, to build and develop these solutions. We will be
bringing these to market very shortly. Our ultimate goal is to help
our partners leverage this market's massive data resources to make
more effective and efficient business decisions," Gurdal noted.
Besides, he pointed out that Mastercard is actively working on
activating money transfers via mobile numbers in Azerbaijan, and
collaborating with the International Bank of Azerbaijan on
this.
“Masterpass is a service that allows customers to transfer money
to a mobile phone number by reinventing the traditional technique.
For example, you can transfer payments by immediately inputting a
recipient's cell phone number from your smartphone rather than
typing the person's 16-digit bank card code," Gurdal explained.
"The money will be deposited into the recipients' bank accounts
using simply their phone number. This substantially facilitates the
mutual comfort process. We've made it feasible to transfer money
using already-existing information - a mobile phone number. Bank
card information is encrypted in the background, and transactions
are processed via 'Masterpass'. Here, safety comes first," the
general director highlighted.
"In reality, we launched 'Masterpass' to make the e-commerce
easier in Azerbaijan. However, this approach will not only be
suitable for e-commerce but also for money transfers. 'Masterpass'
will be utilized not only for money transfers between Azerbaijani
banks but also for sending money to bank accounts in Türkiye and
other countries via cellphone number. What advantages may you
anticipate? Domestic and international remittances will be
processed in the same way, making life easier for consumers. We are
currently working on this," Gurdal added.
Furthermore, he forecasted that after the introduction of 'Open
Banking' in Azerbaijan, more small and medium-sized enterprises
will have access to loans.
'Open Banking' is a very important element of digitalization of
the economy, the general director also pointed out.
“In essence, 'Open Banking' gives users ownership over their
data. According to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, this service
will be available in the country shortly, and the market is ready
for it. We expect to see value offers for SMEs such as access to
loans through the system and accounting solutions once 'Open
Banking' goes live," Gurdal said. "As an example, when 'Open
Banking' was implemented in the UK, 75 percent of SMEs obtained
access to loans, up from 50 percent previously. In the Azerbaijani
market, we anticipate similar changes. One of the primary benefits
of 'Open Banking' is access to more extensive information on
clients, which enables banks and financial institutions to make
more informed credit decisions."
The second key factor, according to Mastercard General Director,
is accounting systems that allow businesses to regulate cash flow
and handle cash movements in banks.
As he explained, 'Open Banking' gives consumers with access to
personal finance management options.
"Accounts, payments, and investments in other banks may now be
easily managed from a single spot, considerably improving consumer
convenience," Gurdal said.
Moreover, he emphasized that over the last few years, the
Mastercard global payment system has been actively investing in
cyberspace.
“We have purchased a number of cybersecurity firms, including
those that provide monitoring and preventive services. We have
Cybercrime, Cyberfront, and Risk Recon solutions for both market
groups. These solutions aid in the identification of hazards that
may affect financial institutions as well as their clients, which
include corporations. As a result, we offer these solutions to our
banking partners and their clients, who include corporations from a
variety of industries,” he noted.
Speaking of the security of digital payments, Gurdal said
payments made via telephone are as safe as those processed via bank
cards.
“There are no known security flaws. However, we know that
cyberattacks are becoming more common around the world. By
purchasing businesses, Mastercard helps our field-related partners.
Our members - banks, non-bank organizations, and other enterprises
selling Mastercard products - may safeguard their own security and,
more critically, the security of their shareholders through our
services. We find and test solutions. We introduce items that
improve security in linked fields,” he concluded.
Mastercard is a global technology leader with over 2.3 billion
account holders in 210 countries. Kantar 2023 ranks the company
among the top ten most valuable global brands in the world, with a
market worth of more than $390 billion.
