Barcelona, PSG, Milan & Man City May Be Excluded From European Competitions

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Spanish Barcelona, French PSG, Italian Milan and English Manchester City may be excluded from European competitions, Azernews reports, citing International Media Outlets.

UEFA is reportedly investigating Barcelona over compliance with financial fair play rules. In particular, we are talking about a suspicious increase in the club's income that is not related to ordinary activities.

In addition to Barcelona, French PSG, Italian Milan, English Manchester City and six other clubs are under suspicion of violating financial fair play. The decision on this case will be made in February 2024.