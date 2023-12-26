Barcelona, PSG, Milan & Man City May Be Excluded From European Competitions

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Spanish Barcelona, French PSG, Italian Milan and English
Manchester City may be excluded from European competitions, Azernews reports, citing International Media
Outlets.
UEFA is reportedly investigating Barcelona over compliance with
financial fair play rules. In particular, we are talking about a
suspicious increase in the club's income that is not related to
ordinary activities.
In addition to Barcelona, French PSG, Italian Milan, English
Manchester City and six other clubs are under suspicion of
violating financial fair play. The decision on this case will be
made in February 2024.
