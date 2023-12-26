(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TUCSON, Ariz., Dec. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Arizona (AA) , a leading provider of community management services throughout the greater Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Tucson areas, recently teamed up with the Rancho Sahuarita homeowners association for its 8th Annual Brunch with Santa and Toy Drive. Community manager John Cousins donned his Santa suit, spending the event meeting young and old alike and hearing their wish lists.

Nearly 500 residents attended the event, which included brunch, the opportunity to donate toys to a local community non-profit, and plenty of pictures with Jolly Old St. Nicholas! It was just one of the many holiday events for Rancho Sahuarita where you can find Cousins as Santa. This annual event is a wonderful way for residents and team members alike to come together as a community, meet their neighbors and celebrate the holiday season.

Santa Clause Visits Rancho Sahuarita

