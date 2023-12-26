Daihatsu ceases operations in Japan amid safety certification investigation

(MENAFN) In a significant development, Daihatsu, a subsidiary of the renowned Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp., has ceased operations across all its four manufacturing facilities located in Japan. This decision was prompted by an ongoing investigation conducted by transport ministry officials into alleged irregularities concerning safety certifications. The suspension of production, which commenced on Tuesday, follows closely on the heels of Daihatsu Motor Co.'s recent announcement regarding the suspension of vehicle shipments both domestically and internationally. This precautionary measure was undertaken subsequent to the discovery of improper testing methodologies across a staggering 64 models. Such revelations have spurred the transport ministry to initiate an exhaustive investigation, uncovering systemic issues that seem to have persisted over an extended period, potentially spanning decades.



The ramifications of this production halt extend beyond just Daihatsu, with significant implications for the broader automotive ecosystem in Japan. Specifically, thousands of suppliers and their employees stand to be impacted, raising concerns about the potential economic repercussions on local economies reliant on the automotive sector. Earlier instances of safety test irregularities had already set the wheels in motion for an independent panel to probe into Daihatsu's operational practices. Their findings painted a concerning picture, revealing widespread and ingrained problems within the company's testing procedures. Notably, this incident casts a shadow over Japan's automotive industry, with at least five major automakers having previously faced scrutiny for safety or other regulatory violations in recent times.



Despite the gravity of the situation, it's noteworthy that no adverse incidents, such as accidents or fatalities, attributable to the falsified tests have been reported thus far. Shedding light on the specifics, Daihatsu, renowned for its production of Hijet trucks, vans, and Mira hatchbacks, initiated the shutdown process across select production lines on Monday. By Tuesday, operations had come to a complete standstill across all four plants spanning Shiga, Kyoto, and Oita prefectures, in addition to its corporate headquarters situated in Osaka. While the company remains reticent about the exact timeline for resuming production, media speculations suggest that the hiatus might extend at least until the end of January. Providing context to Daihatsu's significance within the larger Toyota conglomerate, the subsidiary specializes in crafting small cars and trucks, primarily catering to the preferences of the Japanese market. To provide a glimpse into its production prowess, Daihatsu successfully assembled approximately 870,000 vehicles across its four facilities during the fiscal year 2022.

MENAFN26122023000045015682ID1107657821