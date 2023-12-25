At Least Three More Crossing Points Needed On EU-Ukraine Border Zakarpattia Regional Chief

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At least three more crossing points should be opened on Ukraine's border with EU countries to minimize the economic losses caused by the border blockade.

The relevant statement was made by Zakarpattia Regional Military Administration Head Viktor Mykyta in an interview with Ukrinform.

“At least three more crossing points [on Ukraine's border with EU countries – Ed.] are critically needed, and this can be done within the next two years. Border crossing points can be set up anywhere along the state border adjacent to international highways,” Mykyta told.

In his words, the border blockade is currently 'suffocating' Ukraine's economy. Border infrastructure development efforts would change the situation.

“Slovakia, Hungary and Romania are very interested in becoming transit countries. The Zakarpattia region plays a very important role in this regard... The region will transform into a powerful logistic hub. This means jobs, investment and business operations,” Mykyta noted.

In order to accelerate such efforts, Mykyta suggested that border crossing points should be built as part of public and private partnership. In his opinion, as the state is mostly focused on financing Ukraine's Armed Forces at the moment, businesses should be allowed to invest.