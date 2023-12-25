Russia Creating New Units To Perform“Stabilization Functions” In Donetsk Region - ISW

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia is increasing its efforts to create a military occupation force in Ukraine, separate from the front-line units involved in hostilities, with the help of newly formed units of the Russian Guard.

That's according to a report by the Institute for the U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW ) think tank.

It notes that on December 24, Ukraine's military observer Kostiantyn Mashovets reported the completion of the deployment to the occupied Donetsk region of the three newly formed units of the 116th separate special forces brigade of the Russian Guard (Rosgvardia), the 900th, 901st and 902nd special purpose regiments.

Mashovets stated that the Russian command based the 116th Special Purpose Brigade in Chystiakove (70km east of Donetsk City); the 900th Special Purpose Regiment in Melekyne (22km southwest of Mariupol); the 901st Special Purpose Regiment in Snizhne (80km east of Donetsk City); and the 902nd Special Purpose Regiment seven kilometers north of Chystiakove.

According to the update, the Rosgvardia had started forming the 116th brigade early September, specifically for operations in the occupied part of Donetsk region, so its units will most likely perform“stabilization functions” on a“permanent basis”.

"The short timeframe and the deployment locations of the new Rosgvardia regiments indicate that the Kremlin is actively attempting to use these forces to solidify Russia's control over occupied rear areas," American analysts note.

Referring to Mashovets, they note that, as part of the 116th brigade deployment, the Rosgvardia could move up to 6,000 servicemen from Russia to the occupied territories, boosting the force to over 34,000.

The ISW could not independently verify data on the Rosgvardia's personnel numbers, however, given its access to recruiting volunteers, the Kremlin's permission to arm the force with heavy military equipment, and the basing of the 116th brigade in the occupied Donetsk region, military analysts conclude Russia is trying to increase the size of the Russian Guard units to create a separate occupation force.

"Moscow is likely trying to recruit and deploy military occupation forces to further impede Ukraine's counteroffensive efforts, establish permanent control over occupied areas, and suppress partisan activity without fixing frontline troops in occupation duty indefinitely," the report says.

A previous report by the Institute for the Study of War think tank said Russian troops are making small advances near Avdiivka and Bakhmut, but no significant changes have been recorded along the frontlines.