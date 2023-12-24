Grape Raises $35 Million From LDA Capital To Become Top Layer One Chain

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) London, UK, Dec 24, 2023, ZEX PR WIRE , Grape, a leading Layer One Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) platform, has secured a $35 million investment from the global investment group, LDA Capital. This funding marks a significant milestone for Grape, propelling its mission to pioneer Web4 – an integration of Web3's decentralization with Web2's user-friendly experience.

The investment will fund transformative initiatives. Grape intends to use the capital to list on top-tier exchanges, amplify marketing efforts through influencer endorsements, form strategic partnerships, and maintain a strong presence at key crypto events. Additionally, a significant portion of the funding will be directed towards development and to strategically buy back and reduce the circulating supply of Grape's native token, GRP.

Stakeholders can expect several benefits from this infusion of capital. Notably, the investment will increase Grape's Token (GRP) availability, including the US market. A reduction in the circulating supply is expected to significantly boost the token's value and market positioning. Grape aims to leverage this investment to enhance market exposure and credibility, reinforcing its ambition to ascend the ranks of distributed ledger technology.

“The team at Grape has consistently demonstrated their ability to execute on their roadmap. With its cutting-edge technology, Grape provides developers with essential components for building decentralized applications, playing a crucial role in the mass adoption of Web3 technology and igniting the pathway to Web4. They are making it increasingly accessible, user-friendly, and scalable – key factors in driving forward the blockchain revolution,” said Warren Baker, Co-founder, and Managing Partner of LDA Capital.

This funding strategy mirrors successful precedents in the industry undertaken by LDA Capital. Grape aims to utilize this investment in strengthening its market position, increasing GRP availability, and further progressing Grape's innovative product roadmap, which includes the VINE high-speed distributed ledger, ANNE AI engine for simplified smart contract and decentralized app (“DApp”) development, and a robust Decentralized Cloud Storage system.

About Grape

Grape is a groundbreaking DLT platform designed to facilitate the transition to Web4. Leveraging advanced AI, Grape seamlessly combines the decentralization and security of Web3 with the user-friendly aspects of Web2, fostering widespread digital transformation. Key features include VINE, a high-speed distributed ledger; ANNE, an AI engine simplifying smart contract and DApp development; and Decentralized Cloud Storage, forming the backbone of a decentralized internet.

About LDA Capital

LDA Capital is a global alternative investment group with expertise in cross-border transactions worldwide. Our team has dedicated their careers to international & and cross-border opportunities having collectively executed over 300 transactions in both the public and private middle markets across 43 countries with aggregate transaction values of over US$11 billion. For more information please visit: ;