Gulf Arab States Welcome UN-Brokered Yemen Truce Deal

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Dec 24 (KUNA) -- The Gulf Cooperation Council welcomes a United Nations (UN)-led roadmap towards a ceasefire between Yemen's warring parties, the bloc's chief Jasem Al-Budaiwi said on Sunday.

The roadmap, comprised of UN-brokered steps to put in place a ceasefire in Yemen, should pave the way to a definitive "political solution" to the conflict, one that would usher in prosperity and development to the war-torn nation, he said in a statement.

The GCC chief went on to commend the efforts of Saudi Arabia and Oman in mediating between Yemen's warring factions, which he said were instrumental in reaching such a major breakthrough.

The Yemeni government and the Iran-allied Houthi group have said that they are committed to a series of steps towards a ceasefire, according to the UN's special envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg. (end)

as







MENAFN24122023000071011013ID1107653840