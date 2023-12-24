Bristol Myers Squibb unveils USD14B acquisition of Karuna Therapeutics

(MENAFN) In a significant move within the pharmaceutical sector, Bristol Myers Squibb has unveiled its plans to acquire Karuna Therapeutics, a renowned biopharmaceutical firm recognized for its innovative antipsychotic treatments. The merger, announced on Friday by both companies, comes with a hefty price tag of USD14 billion, translating to a striking USD330 per share in cash for Karuna's stakeholders. This valuation represents a remarkable 53 percent premium over Karuna's stock price just a day before the acquisition announcement. Notably, the agreement garnered unanimous approval from the boards of directors of both Bristol Myers Squibb and Karuna, underscoring the strategic alignment and mutual benefits anticipated from this collaboration.



Central to Karuna's portfolio is KarXT, an avant-garde antipsychotic formulation that has captivated industry attention due to its distinctive mechanism of action. Currently under the scrutiny of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), KarXT holds promising prospects for treating schizophrenia in adults, with additional clinical trials exploring its potential efficacy against Alzheimer's disease psychosis. Bristol Myers Squibb's CEO, Christopher Boerner, expressed optimism about the acquisition's long-term implications, particularly highlighting KarXT's anticipated contributions to the company's growth trajectory through the late 2020s and beyond. This strategic move not only amplifies Bristol Myers Squibb's foothold in the neuroscience domain but also complements its existing flagship products, such as Eliquis, renowned for its efficacy in managing and preventing life-threatening blood clots.



Echoing the sentiment of this transformative deal, Bill Meury, Karuna's President and CEO, emphasized Bristol Myers Squibb's esteemed reputation within the pharmaceutical landscape. Meury conveyed confidence that, post-merger, KarXT and associated assets would be optimally positioned to cater to individuals grappling with schizophrenia and Alzheimer's disease psychosis. Furthermore, industry analysts have echoed this enthusiasm, with Graig Suvannavejh, a senior U.S. healthcare equity research analyst at Mizuho Securities, projecting substantial market potential for KarXT. Suvannavejh's research note posited that, upon successful market introduction and diversification of applications, KarXT could potentially achieve staggering unadjusted sales nearing USD6.8 billion during its peak years.

