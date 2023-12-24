US Supreme Court postpones Trump`s trail

(MENAFN) In a pivotal development, the United States Supreme Court has rejected an expedited hearing for a case determining whether former President Donald Trump is immune from prosecution for a speech delivered before the January 6, 2021, Capitol Hill riot. The decision not to fast-track the case is expected to postpone Trump's trial, possibly extending it beyond next year's election.



Special Counsel Jack Smith brought charges against Trump in August, including conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights. Smith contends that Trump's speech, where he urged supporters to "fight like hell" against President Joe Biden's electoral victory, played a role in inciting the Capitol riot. Trump's defense argues that such speeches fell within "his official responsibilities as president," granting him immunity from legal repercussions.



Despite Trump's trial judge rejecting this immunity argument, his lawyers appealed the decision. Smith sought the Supreme Court's intervention to bypass the appeals court and provide a verdict, aiming to commence the trial as planned on March 4.



However, on Friday, the Supreme Court issued a one-line, unsigned order, stating, "The petition for a writ of certiorari before judgment is denied." This decision means that the case will now proceed to a Washington D.C. appeals court in January. Subsequently, the losing party is expected to bring the case back to the Supreme Court, a process that is likely to extend well beyond March 4 and into the election season.



Throughout this legal process, Trump's criminal trial will remain in a state of pause, with the critical question of immunity determining whether the former president and potential 2024 candidate can be tried at all. The Supreme Court's decision not to expedite the hearing raises questions about the timing and impact of the trial on the broader political landscape, adding a layer of complexity to the ongoing legal proceedings surrounding the events of January 6, 2021.



