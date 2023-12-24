Elderly Italian citizen battles off migrant thief in Milan

(MENAFN) In a remarkable display of resilience and bravery, a 93-year-old former coach for Italy's national fencing team, Attilio Fini, thwarted an armed robbery attempt in Milan. The incident unfolded on Monday evening at Piazza De Agostini, near Fini's residence, when an Algerian national, armed with a gun, accosted the elderly man. Despite the assailant's armed threat, Fini, known for leading Italy's saber team to numerous victories, including gold medals at the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich, quickly turned the tables on his would-be robber.



Recounting the incident with a touch of humor, Fini shared his experience with the Corriere news outlet, quipping, "He didn't know that I ate the livers of many referees on the platform." The seasoned coach described the pivotal moment when the assailant demanded money and his watch, revealing, "I realized he was pointing a gun at me. At that moment, he ordered me: 'Give me the money or the watch.'"



Instead of succumbing to the demands, Fini reacted decisively, delivering a punch to the assailant's face, disarming him by striking his hand, and ultimately pushing him to the ground.



The dramatic turn of events didn't end there, as bystanders, including some young individuals, intervened and assisted in apprehending the would-be robber until the arrival of law enforcement.



Fini later disclosed that the Algerian assailant was wanted in his home country for a serious crime, namely murder, underscoring the gravity of the situation. The elderly fencing coach's swift and courageous response not only saved him from harm but also played a crucial role in preventing a criminal wanted for a heinous offense from evading justice.



This incident serves as a testament to the indomitable spirit of individuals, regardless of age, and highlights the unexpected heroism found in everyday people. Attilio Fini's story resonates as an inspiring example of how experience, courage, and a quick-thinking mindset can prevail even in the face of adversity.







MENAFN24122023000045015687ID1107653058