No Russian Warships In Sea Of Azov, Black Sea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 09:00 on Sunday, December 24, there were no enemy warships in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.

The Ukrainian Naval Forces reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

In the Mediterranean Sea, Russia keeps four warships, including two Kalibr cruise missile carriers, with a total salvo of up to 16 missiles.



As reported by Ukrinform, Andriy Ryzhenko, 1st Rank Captain of the Ukrainian Navy Reserve, said that the agreement between Ukraine and the United Kingdom on security in the Black Sea, which is expected to be signed in the coming weeks, would help resume the grain corridor.