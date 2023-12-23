New Mother Jumps Into Well With Three Children In UP

(MENAFN- IANS) Sant Kabir Nagar (UP), Dec 24 (IANS) In a shocking incident, a 28-year-old woman, along with her sons, jumped hand in hand into a well in the village under the Semariyawan block of the district.

As per the father-in-law of the deceased, she had returned from her parents' house two days ago after delivering her third child. She had mental health issues and was undergoing psychiatric treatment, he added.

Superintendent of police, Satyajeet Gupta, said the kids and mother were rescued with the help of locals, but the infant in the lap of the mother had collapsed on the spot. The woman and her younger five-year-old son died on way to the hospital.

Gupta added that the elder son, aged 7, was referred to Medical College in Basti, where his condition was critical.

Officials stated that on Saturday afternoon, while taking their goats for grazing, the woman called her children and they together jumped into the well.

This was reportedly after the mother had pushed the children to jump into the well. Other children playing in the field raised an alarm, and people rushed to the spot, after which rescue operations began.

--IANS

amita/kvd