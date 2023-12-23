London To Donate To Ukraine Vehicles Set To Be Scrapped

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) London Mayor Sadiq Kahn has agreed to transfer to Ukraine part of the vehicles that were initially supposed to be put for scrap.

That's according to The Independent , Ukrinform reports.

In a letter co-signed with former British defense secretary Ben Wallace, Khan appealed to the country's Transport Secretary Mark Harper to allow Londoners, and others across the country, to donate suitable vehicles to Ukraine through scrappage schemes.

The mayor also called on Harper to pay motorists to remove vehicles that pollute the environment off the streets of British cities, while providing“vital support towards the people of Ukraine”.

“We understand there is a particular requirement for 4×4 vehicles, as well as emergency service vehicles,” the letter read.

It is noted that Kahn and Wallace came to the conclusion on the transfer of vehicles to Ukraine after "conversations with the Mayor's Office in Kyiv and other partners. "

Earlier, British Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, Michael Gove, in an open letter called on the Mayor of London, Sadiq Kahn, to hand over to Ukraine vehicles that do not meet environmental requirements and are subject to scrapping.

As reported by Ukrinform, British media wrote that Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko had written to his London counterpart to suggest the idea as part of the scrappage scheme.

Klitschko explained that these cars will have huge potential and will be used for "various rescue and transport roles." However, on December 12, Kahn responded that he could not accept the proposal because it did not meet the legal threshold that requires ULEZ (the ultra low emission zone) to bring economic, social and environmental benefits to Londoners. It was noted that four-wheel drive pickups are set to be scrapped.

Under the ULEZ scheme, motorists in London can receive a one-off payment of GBP 2,000 (more than $2,400) for scrapping a polluting vehicle.

