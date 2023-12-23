BJP Slams Kejriwal Govt Over Supply Of 'Non-Standard Medicines' To Hospitals

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 23 (IANS) The Delhi unit of BJP on Saturday slammed the AAP government after the Vigilance report highlighted that non-standard drugs were procured and supplied to government hospitals, accusing Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj of playing with the health of the people.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, Delhi unit BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said: "Vigilance report of a sample of Delhi's government hospitals shows that Arvind Kejriwal and his Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj are playing with the health of the people of Delhi. This is shameful and painful."

He said that samples of the medicines being given in these hospitals did not show satisfactory results.

Taking a swipe at the AAP leader, Sachdeva said: "People who are consulting doctors of Mohalla Clinics should be grateful to God for being alive. Lab report samples show that medicines given at the government hospitals of Delhi are not standard drugs and it is risking with the health of people because the Kejriwal government has made complete arrangements to kill them."

He also alleged that samples of medicines of 5 companies have failed.

"But the Chief Minister is on Vipassana, he will not say anything. Samples of medicines being given in Delhi hospitals have failed," the BJP leader said.

Meanwhile, former Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari said: "Arvind Kejriwal asks people not to follow rules. He inspires people to drink alcohol. These are people who do not follow the law, they trade in fake medicines. Kejriwal has become the Chief Minister who has made the biggest record of corruption in a very short time."

Earlier in the day, L-G V.K. Saxena also ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry in the matter of non standard drugs procured and supplied in Delhi government Hospitals.

The official said that Saxena in his note to Chief Secretary mentioned that it was concerning that these medicines are being given to lakhs of patients.

The L-G raised his concern over the hefty budgetary allocation in procurement as well.

The source, meanwhile, referring to the L-G's note to the Chief Secretary stated that it is with a sense of deep concern that he has perused the file.

However, the Delhi government hit back saying that it has already made a complaint against the officer with the L-G. The source said that Health Secretary Deepak Kumar was the official who stopped the Farishtey Scheme.

The source added the Delhi government demanded action against Deepak Kumar as it has earlier already recommended his removal.

--IANS

aks/pgh