Kerala: Congress To March Towards DGP Office Today In Thiruvananthapuram; Security Tightened

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: The Nava Kerala Sadas held by CM Pinarayi Vijayan and Ministers will end today. The journey, which started in the Kasaragod constituency on November 18 ends today after 35 days. On the official concluding day, Nava Kerala Sadas will be held in 5 constituencies today, including Kovalam, Nemam, Kazhakoottam, Vattyoorkkav, and Thiruvananthapuram.



Meanwhile, the Congress will march to the DGP office against the police violence during the protest to Nava Kerala Sadas. The march will start at KPCC headquarters at 10.30 am.

K. Sudhakaran, VD Satheesan, Ramesh Chennithala, K Muralidharan, and others will lead the march. MPs, MLAs, KPCC office-bearers, etc. will participate in the protest march. There will be a heavy police presence in the city in the wake of the violent march by KSU and the Youth Congress on the same issue.



Workers from the Yuva Morcha have organized a march to the Secretariat. Security measures in the city have been increased due to the protests. The planned tour of four constituencies in Ernakulam district had to be rescheduled because of the death of Kanam Rajendran. The rescheduled tour will now take place on the 1st and 2nd of the next month.

A clash erupted between Youth Congress and DYFI (Democratic Youth Federation of India) workers in Kattakkada, Thiruvananthapuram, during the Nava Kerala Sadas event on Friday. The Youth Congress workers protested by jumping in front of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's vehicle, with about 25 activists hiding in shops and blocking the bus. In response, the police and DYFI members reportedly beat up the protestors, while security personnel attempted to control the situation. The Chief Minister was en route to the creek from Kattakkada constituency.