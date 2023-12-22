               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Dengue Kills 50 In Sri Lanka In 2023


12/22/2023 4:30:11 PM

(MENAFN- IANS) Colombo, Dec 23 (IANS) Dengue has claimed 50 lives in Sri Lanka so far this year, according to the statistics released by the National Dengue Control Unit (NDCU).

According to the NDCU on Friday, 84,038 dengue patients have been reported so far in the country, of which 7,550 cases were reported in December alone, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Colombo district has recorded the highest number of cases with 17,803 patients, followed by the Gampaha district, which reported the second-highest number with 15,817 cases.

The Sri Lankan health authorities have warned of the outbreak of the disease during the rainy season.

--IANS

int/khz

MENAFN22122023000231011071ID1107650028

