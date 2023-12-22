Lbank Exchange Will List HXXH (HXXH) On December 25, 2023

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2023) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency and mobile technology enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of HXXH (HXXH) on December 25, 2023. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the HXXH/USDT trading pair, which will go live at 11:00 UTC on the slated date.







HXXH (HXXH) is a pioneering decentralized social platform that merges UTXO-based mechanisms with NFTs, aiming to offer users data ownership, secure communications, and participation in a digital collectibles economy, all rooted in UTXO technology.

Introducing HXXH: Revolutionizing Social Networking with UTXO-Based NFT Integration

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of HXXH (HXXH), an innovative platform at the forefront of the decentralized social media landscape. It represents a groundbreaking integration of UTXO-based mechanisms with the dynamic and burgeoning world of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs). This platform is designed to redefine the way online interactions are conducted, aiming to offer a unique space where users can truly own and control their data. It's not just a social media platform; it's a paradigm shift in digital communication, aiming to ensure secure interactions and fostering a community where users can engage in a new economy of digital collectibles.

At the core of HXXH is the ingenious use of UTXO BTC inscriptions, which forms the economic backbone of the platform. This approach aims to offer a robust financial infrastructure for the platform's users. Moreover, HXXH stands out for its seamless integration of NFT assets from various blockchains, creating a diverse and inclusive community for NFT enthusiasts. This multifaceted approach enhances user experience, establishing a unified platform where digital asset management and social interaction coexist harmoniously.

HXXH's mission and vision are centered around redefining social networking through a secure, decentralized framework. It unites UTXO BTC inscriptions with multi-chain NFTs, empowering users with control over their interactions and assets. The platform envisions a future where social networking is seamlessly integrated with blockchain technology, leading to a transparent, community-driven ecosystem. This vision is not just about creating a new social media space; it's about fostering authentic digital engagement and efficient asset management, setting a new standard for how users connect and interact online.

About HXXH Token

The HXXH token is a pivotal element of the HXXH platform, serving as the cornerstone of its decentralized social ecosystem. It is designed to facilitate a wide range of interactions within the platform, from secure and seamless transactions to the acquisition and trade of NFTs. Built on the robust UTXO technology, the HXXH token aims to ensure a secure, transparent, and efficient transactional framework. This token not only acts as a medium of exchange within the HXXH community but also embodies the platform's commitment to a decentralized, user-empowered economic model, integrating the stability and trustworthiness of blockchain technology with the dynamic world of digital collectibles and social networking.

Based on BRC20, HXXH has a total supply of 10 million (i.e. 10,000,000). The BRC20-based token is poised for its debut on LBank Exchange at 11:00 UTC on December 25, 2023. Investors who are interested in HXXH can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange after that time.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

