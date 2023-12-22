Bitcoin's 4% Surge Fuels Defiquant's Trading Gains, Highlighting A Robust Crypto Market Rebound

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DefiQuant introduces a comprehensive passive income platform integrating an AI-powered trading system with diverse investment packages and customized plans, designed to provide accessible, efficient, and lucrative cryptocurrency earning opportunities for all types of investors.

London, UK, Dec. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DefiQuant , a pioneering force in the digital finance sector, proudly unveils its latest breakthrough – a comprehensive passive income platform that combines a sophisticated AI-powered trading system with a range of versatile investment packages and tailored investment plans. This novel approach is set to transform the landscape of cryptocurrency earnings, offering users an efficient and profitable method to enhance their digital assets.

AI-Powered Trading System: A New Era in Crypto Earnings

DefiQuant introduces a groundbreaking AI-powered trading system, designed to optimize cryptocurrency trading strategies. This system leverages advanced algorithms to analyze market trends, execute trades, and capitalize on market movements. By harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, DefiQuant enables users to engage in crypto trading more effectively, appealing to both seasoned investors and those new to the market.

Diverse Investment Packages: Catering to Every Investor

Recognizing the diverse needs and strategies of investors, DefiQuant offers an array of investment packages. Each is thoughtfully designed to cater to different investment levels and risk tolerances, ensuring there's a fit for every investor. Ranging from conservative short-term plans to aggressive long-term strategies, DefiQuant's packages are tailored to maximize returns and align with personal financial objectives.

Tailored Investment Plans: Your Path to Financial Freedom

DefiQuant stands out with its customizable investment plans . Whether aiming to generate a steady passive income or seeking to take advantage of the dynamic cryptocurrency market, DefiQuant offers solutions that meet various goals. The platform's intuitive interface and expert support simplify navigating the world of digital investments.



Free Experience Bot: A $5 plan for beginners with a $0.15 profit, capital returned after 1 day.

Crypto Trading Bot 1 Day: A $50 investment for a $0.3 profit, capital returned after 1 day.

Crypto Trading Bot 5 Days: Invest $500 for a $21.25 profit, capital returned after 5 days.

Crypto Trading Bot 7 Days: A $1050 investment yields a $73.5 profit, capital returned after 7 days.

Crypto Trading Bot 15 Days: For $3000, earn a $540 profit, capital returned after 15 days.

Crypto Trading Bot 20 Days: A $6000 investment leads to a $1680 profit, capital returned after 20 days.

Crypto Trading Bot 30 Days: Invest $10800 for a $5184 profit, capital returned after 30 days.

Crypto Trading Bot 45 Days: A $18000 investment yields a $14580 profit, capital returned after 45 days. Crypto Trading Bot 60 Days: The largest plan, with a $30000 investment for a $36000 profit, capital returned after 60 days.

Advanced Security and Compliance: Safeguarding Your Investments

Security is a top priority at DefiQuant . The platform employs cutting-edge security protocols to protect user data and investments. Adherence to stringent regulatory standards ensures a safe and trustworthy investment environment.

Empowering Users with Knowledge and Tools

Education is central to DefiQuant's philosophy. The platform provides extensive learning resources and tools, empowering users to make well-informed decisions. From in-depth market analysis to comprehensive investment strategy guides, DefiQuant equips users with essential knowledge for confident navigation of the crypto space.

Join the DefiQuant Revolution

DefiQuant invites everyone to discover the potential of its AI-driven passive income platform. With a focus on user-friendly operations, diverse investment opportunities, and a strong commitment to security, DefiQuant is on its way to becoming a key player in digital finance.

Step into the future of finance with DefiQuant. Website:



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, or intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor) before investing in or trading securities and cryptocurrency.

