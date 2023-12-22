EAA's Qr33m Health, Education Initiative To Help 233,000 People In Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Education Above All (EAA) Foundation and partners have announced a new initiative to immediately address the critical humanitarian situation in Gaza.

The initiative comprises five projects implemented through EAA's Al Fakhoora programme which will benefit more than 233,000 individuals affected by the ongoing conflict, said officials at a press conference yesterday.“Education Above All Foundation, through its Al Fakhoora programme, remains steadfast in its dedication to providing unwavering support to those affected by the crisis in Gaza. Through collaborative efforts and innovative interventions, the EAA Foundation is committed to rebuilding lives and fostering hope in the hearts of those who need it the most,” said Fahad Al Sulaiti, CEO of EAA Foundation.“We call for an immediate ceasefire, unimpeded humanitarian access, and accountability for attacks on educational institutions and UN facilities in Gaza,” he added.

The projects include providing opportunities for the continuity of education and psychosocial and mental health support, in addition to providing nutritional meals for children and displaced families and basic hygiene necessities and health care for girls and women in Gaza. A total of QR33m have been allocated for the project. EAA is also set to award 100 scholarships to Palestinian children and youth in Qatar.



Qatar Health Ministry warns against consumption of Quaker Oats products

Explained: Reduced working hours of Qatari mothers in govt sector Qatar extends validity of Hayya Visa

Read Also

The initiative will be delivered with the support of the Qatar Fund For Development (QFFD) and the General Directorate of Endowments (Awqaf), the EAA Foundation and its partners, Unicef, UNFPA, Save the Children, the University of Doha for Science and Technology, and a joint initiative between Qatar Red Crescent and Qatar Charity.

EAA Foundation, in collaboration with Unicef, prioritises mental health by offering services to 51,000 individuals - 35,000 children, 15,000 caregivers, and 1,000 frontline workers - to safeguard their well-being amid the crisis.

“We thank EAA and Qatar for this partnership for urgent mental health and psycho-social support needs in Gaza. Before October 7, official UN estimates about 50 percent of the child population of Gaza were in need of mental health and psycho- social support. Now suddenly the children of Gaza are facing a new horrific reality. It is estimated 100 percent, the whole child population need some form of mental health and psycho-social support,” said Unicef Deputy Regional Director, Marc Rubin, who joined the event through video conference.

“So the partnership is more important than ever to address these urgent needs of girls and boys in Gaza,” he said.

Partnering with Qatar Charity and the Qatar Red Crescent, EAA will initiate relief efforts, providing daily meals to 150,000 children and their families in the Gaza Strip for 30 days. EAA Foundation is also collaborating with Save the Children International to provide recreational and winterisation kits, along with safe learning spaces, benefiting 8,000 children and 6,230 caregivers. This initiative aims to support out-of-school children affected by the conflict in resuming their education.

EAA Foundation, funded by UNFPA, will provide health and menstrual hygiene kits to out-of-school girls and women in the Gaza Strip. Moreover, 3,000 youth (aged 15-29) will actively participate in creating and executing community initiatives for vulnerable internally displaced persons (IDPs) within and outside shelters.

“By this agreement, UNFPA will reach over 18,000 women and youth through a dedicated focus on distribution of health and menstrual hygiene kits along with further youth-led humanitarian intervention,” said Dominic Allen, UNFPA Representative for Palestine.

The EAA Foundation is also awarding 100 scholarships to Palestinian children and youth in Qatar. In collaboration with prestigious institutions like the University of Doha for Science and Technology, these scholarships prioritise essential majors for the future such as medicine, nursing, IT, and engineering.