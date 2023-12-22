Turkmenistan Takes On To Better System Of National Accounts

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 22. A round table on improving the System of National Accounts was held in Ashgabat with the participation of representatives of the State Statistics Committee of Turkmenistan (TURKMENSTAT) and the Turkmen Ministry of Finance and Economy, Trend reports.

According to the official source, issues related to the results of the survey on the production and sale of products were discussed at the meeting.

The event was held within the framework of the project 'Strengthening the institutional, statistical and information technology potential of the State Statistics Committee of Turkmenistan', implemented jointly by the UN Development Program (UNDP) and the (TURKMENSTAT).

The purpose of the Round Table was to present and discuss the results of a sample survey conducted last year to compile tables of resources and use, which comprehensively characterize the structure of the economy in a detailed section of industries for 2022.

Meanwhile, in Turkmenistan, the development of the System of National Accounts (SNA) is becoming an important stage for more effective monitoring and analysis of the country's economic activity. Development opens up new opportunities for a deeper understanding of the structure of the national economy and the formation of sound development strategies.

