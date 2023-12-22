Turkmenistan Takes On To Better System Of National Accounts

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 22. A round
table on improving the System of National Accounts was held in
Ashgabat with the participation of representatives of the State
Statistics Committee of Turkmenistan (TURKMENSTAT) and the Turkmen
Ministry of Finance and Economy, Trend reports.
According to the official source, issues related to the results
of the survey on the production and sale of products were discussed
at the meeting.
The event was held within the framework of the project
'Strengthening the institutional, statistical and information
technology potential of the State Statistics Committee of
Turkmenistan', implemented jointly by the UN Development Program
(UNDP) and the (TURKMENSTAT).
The purpose of the Round Table was to present and discuss the
results of a sample survey conducted last year to compile tables of
resources and use, which comprehensively characterize the structure
of the economy in a detailed section of industries for 2022.
Meanwhile, in Turkmenistan, the development of the System of
National Accounts (SNA) is becoming an important stage for more
effective monitoring and analysis of the country's economic
activity. Development opens up new opportunities for a deeper
understanding of the structure of the national economy and the
formation of sound development strategies.
